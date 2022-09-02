SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Blaze Baugh playing with passion for football

Blaze Baugh’s roots in football began at a young age.
The McAlester senior has been playing the game since elementary school, and said he has always had an interest from his very first encounter.
“I always loved football and loved watching it, so my mom signed me up for it and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Baugh said. “I just love it, always have since playing football with my brother and dad in the yard.”
Fast forward to now, and Baugh is embarking on the final season of his high school career. He said he looks forward to every time he gets to take the field, and spends the moments before a game focusing on the task at hand.
“Whatever the coaches tell me to do, my assignment for the week, and all that,” he said.
But even after all these years, Baugh admitted that the butterflies still flutter in his stomach every game night before kickoff.
“Yeah, every time. Every time,” he laughed. “If you’re not getting nervous, something’s wrong.”
After high school, Baugh said he plans to go to college and play college football. But when he’s not on the gridiron, you can find him unwinding and relaxing either in the gym or playing video games with friends.
“I like lifting weights, playing games with my friends,” he said. “I like 2K and Call of Duty, and Madden sometimes.”
Baugh said there were many people to thank for always being by his side and supporting him through football and in his life in general. But there were a few special people he said have been there for it all.
“My brother, mom and dad, grandma and grandpa,” he said.
Although Baugh will graduate and transition to the next chapter, he imparted some advice for the next generation of football players that will begin to write their own stories.
“Work hard, and it’ll pay off,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
