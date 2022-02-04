SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Beshear grateful for basketball family

When she started out, Kaydence Beshear didn’t expect to find so much of herself through basketball.
The McAlester senior said she started playing the game in fifth grade at Eufaula, moved to the McAlester area shortly after. She didn’t think she was going to play at first, but was persuaded to give it another try.
“I go, I start playing basketball, and I just fell in love with everything about it,” she said.
Beshear said her favorite part of the game is how it’s an escape from everything outside the gym walls, and the family atmosphere of being part of the team.
“I go there and I forget about everything else but basketball. I know that sounds cliche,” Beshear said. “But I come to the gym, and it’s like I have all these sisters, and coach (Jarrod) Owen is like my dad, and Coach B (Kourtnee Beshears) is like an older sister that I’ve never had.
“You totally forget about everything, and the adrenaline rush is what I live for,” she said.
The game of basketball has also helped bring Beshear closer to the next generation of athletes. She pointed to a game when students from Krebs — a school Beshear attended — came to watch the Lady Buffs play.
“They were like ‘we love you! You played so good!’ And that was really awesome,” Beshear said. “And I was telling them ‘when you get here to this point, don’t give up. Don’t ever give up…just look forward and always have that good day. You’re going to mess up, you’re going to fail. But there’s always going to be people behind you, supporting you, and when you join the basketball team, you have 20-plus family members that you didn’t know you had.'”
Beshear has enjoyed every moment of her career as a Lady Buff, and said it’s going to be a somber occasion when she takes off that McAlester jersey for the final time.
“It’s sad. I know I’m not going to go play college ball. I mean, I could if I worked for it, but I know I’m not going to do that,” she said. "Our last game is going to be heartbreaking, and I’m totally dreading it."
Even though she’s not looking forward to that moment, Beshear still has plans to take herself higher than ever before. She wants to earn a degree and become an international flight attendant.
“I just think that’d be so cool,” Beshear said. “I love talking to people and going places...So that’s what I’m shooting for, and I think it’d be totally awesome.”
Beshear said she is grateful for the opportunities that she’s been presented with throughout her life, and it’s all possible thanks to one very special person in her life — her father.
“He’s amazing, I love him so much,” she said. “It’s been my dad over everything. He’s my best friend.
“He’s that older sister that I never had,” she laughed.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
