SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Ben Johnson running toward soccer dreams

Ben Johnson likes to stay on the move.
The McAlester senior first started playing soccer around 10 years old, and said the decision came after ending one sport and looking to start in another.
“I decided to play soccer, and I’ve been doing that ever since,” he said.
And Johnson said his favorite part of the game comes down to one simple aspect.
“The running,” he laughed. “I know, a very unpopular part of the sport. But it’s honestly one of my favorite things to do. I try to run at least three times every week.”
Johnson said he wants to give everything he’s got for one final year in the black and gold, and has set up multiple personal and team goals.
“Try not to be bad,” he joked. “But seriously, I want the team to go to the playoffs. That’s been my number one goal for as long as I can remember while in high school.”
When he’s not out on the pitch, Johnson likes to run, listen to music — especially metal — and play video games. He keeps himself active, and enjoys being on the go.
After graduation, Johnson will attend Hesston College in Kansas where he has already signed to play collegiate soccer. He’ll also seek out a degree in computer science with the intent to make a career into the video game industry and code video games.
Johnson said he’s excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in his collegiate career, but admitted that not all the feelings were warm and fuzzy at first.
“Nervous that I’m not actually up for the task, because in the back of my head, I’ve always told myself I’m not as good as everyone says I am,” he said. “But signing, it helped relieve that a little bit. Now I’m just like ‘okay, let’s see how it goes.’”
Johnson has received a lot of support throughout his soccer career and his life, but maybe none more so than his parents and grandparents.
“They’ve always tried to get me to every practice, and every game. And they’ve tried to make it to every game they could,” he said. “My dad, he’s a basketball guy, and he saw similarities between soccer and basketball. So he tried to coach me up in his own way.”
And although Johnson’s journey with McAlester soccer is coming to an end, he’s excited to see how the Buffs program continues to grow with the coming generations of players — and shared a little friendly advice of his own.
“Stick it out. I know it’s not a very popular sport in McAlester right now, but probably by the time they’re in high school, it will be a very big thing,” he said. “It’s been growing every year since the program started…I’m excited to see what teams can do in the future."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
