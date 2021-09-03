SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Avion Simon has grown through football

Avion Simon has enjoyed the game of football for a very long time.
The McAlester senior said the sports has been a part of his life ever since he was little, and he’s been fortunate to grow up around the game and his teammates.
“I’ve been playing football since I was in little league,” Simon said. "I’ve been playing with all these guys. We have good chemistry, a pretty good bond with each other.”
Simon said his favorite part of playing football is probably the aftermath, and the celebration after the culmination of the team’s hard work results in a victory.
“Probably celebrating winning with my team,” he said. “No feeling better celebrating knowing you just beat a team.”
Outside of football, Simon said he spends his time at home, doing what he can to help his mother out around their home.
“I just help my mom around the house, really,” Simon said. “Play with my little brother and sister, help them with their homework and stuff.”
Simon said he’s very close with his mother, especially since the passing of his father. He said she’s always been by his side, and for that he’s been eternally grateful.
“My mom’s been my best supporter,” he said. “I’ve always had my mom with me.”
Looking ahead to the future, Simon doesn’t necessarily want to see his time as a Buff come to an end — at least until he can help complete the task of bringing a gold ball back to McAlester.
But once it’s all over, he said he still has big dreams and aspirations for his life ahead.
“I feel like once I take this jersey off, I’ll start a new chapter in my life,” Simon said. “I want to go play college football, and major in forensic science.”
Even as he prepares to leave it all out on the field one final time as a Buff, Simon also had words of wisdom to pass down to the next generation of players that will fill those shoes when his senior class has graduated.
“Don’t quit. Always stick it through, listen to your coaches, and just trust the process,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
