SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Aranda competes on the diamond and online

For McAlester softball senior Alianna Aranda, she treats every competition with the same mindset — go out and win.
“I don’t like to lose,” she said.
The Lady Buff said she got started with softball at a very young age. So much so, that she doesn’t really remember how it first started, but that she’s always had a passion for the sport.
“My dad said as soon as I got on the field, I just fell in love,” Aranda said. “I’ve been playing it going on 14 years.”
Aranda said she started learning how to pitch when she was in the seventh grade, and since then has loved her time in the circle. When asked her favorite part about softball, she didn’t hesitate to show just how much it has meant to her.
“I just absolutely love the sport,” Aranda said. “I love making new friends, and meeting all the girls and their personalities.”
Now in her final year of softball at McAlester, Aranda knows she has to leave it all out on the diamond. She said it could be her last games ever, and she wants to make each one count.
“I told myself I have to step up this year,” Aranda said. “It’s my senior season, so I’ve just got to go out and play as hard as I can.”
Aranda describes herself as a fierce competitor in everything she does, including off the field while playing her favorite video game.
“I absolutely love playing Call of Duty,” she laughed. “I am a gamer.”
Aranda said she got started in gaming thanks to her father. The two initially began bonding while playing Guitar Hero, and as she matured, so did the games that she played.
Now, the father-daughter duo spend a lot of time seeing who can best the other one.
“I’m very competitive. I can not lose,” Aranda said. “If I don’t get top three, I’m like ‘nuh-uh. Let’s go again.’”
And she doesn’t shy away from who she believes is the better player.
“Me. Absolutely,” Aranda said. “We usually put money on it, and I’ve won $40 in one night.”
Outside of her loves of video games and softball, Aranda said she is a people person. She loves just being around people, and helping them when she can — which is how she decided she wants to go to college to become a physical therapist.
She’s already had the opportunity to intern and get a first-hand look at what that career path holds. And for Aranda, she thinks it’s the perfect fit.
“I’m a very talkative person,” she said. “I love talking to people, and I love helping people. If I can help someone get better, that’d be great.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
