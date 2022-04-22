SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Anderson has deep love for soccer

Kyla Anderson has always had a passion for soccer.
The McAlester senior’s career in the game, however, took a slight detour early in her high school journey.
“I originally used to play, and my freshmen year I had knee surgery,” she said. “After that, I started managing for the girls team until I switched to the boys team this year.”
Anderson’s love of the game has never wavered, and she has stayed heavily involved during her high school years as a team manager. And she said a typical game day for her begins long before kickoff.
“I usually make sure the coaches are situated are all situated and calm, then I make sure the boys all have their uniforms,” she said. “Then I’ll set up the camera and get that going, and take books if needed.”
But Anderson’s favorite part of the game comes from the competition and the relationships that are forged throughout the seasons.
“I’ve always loved the competitiveness of this and the activeness of it,” she said. “And the team bonding. I love being with the teams.”
After high school, Anderson wants to attend the University of Oklahoma to obtain a music education degree with the intent to teach and later open her own business. While she’s not sure exactly what that business will be, she knows she wants it to be a benefit to the community.
“I know it’s something that will help anyone, because I’ve always been the type of person to help others, make sure everyone’s taken care of and doing okay,” she said.
In the end, Anderson will say goodbye to her time with the black and gold at the end of this season. And even though her journey didn’t go exactly how she thought it would, she’s grateful for the time she has been able to spend with soccer.
And she said her story is a great reminder to always keep fighting and never give up on the things you love.
“Even though there’s a bunch of obstacles, there’s always a way to go around it or a way to find a new way to be involved,” she said. “Make sure you’re not completely isolated from it, especially if it’s something that you love. Because I love soccer, and me not being around it at all would break my heart.
“So there’s always a way to still be a part of something even if it wasn’t in the original way,” she added.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
