Allison Bond loves to compete.
The McAlester senior is a multi sport athlete, and said she started playing about soccer at about seven years old — with her favorite part of the game being the competitiveness.
“People always kind of get surprised, (saying) ‘you’re so nice in school,’” Bond said. “But then you go on the field and you’re like ‘who are these people?’ because everyone gets so aggressive.”
Bond is excited about the possibilities that lie before them this season, and has set goals to spend her final season in the black and gold by going out with a bang.
“I just want to have a great senior year, whatever that means,” she said. “What I think it means is being a great leader, showing the youngsters kind of how to do things…and just having the best season McAlester soccer has ever had.”
After graduation, Bond plans to attend Southwestern Oklahoma State University to study to be a pharmacist.
But as she looked back on her time in sports, she couldn’t help but smile. Bond has made many memories on the soccer pitch and the softball diamond, and she said none of it would have been possible without the impact of one special person in her life.
“That’s an easy one for me — my dad,” Bond said. “He’s always been around, and everyone knows him at softball. He’s doesn’t quite know as much about soccer, so he’s a little bit quieter, which I enjoy sometimes. He always knows when to push me, even when I really don’t want him to, but he also knows when to tell me ‘you did a really good job, but there’s always room to improve.’
“My dad always says ‘there’s always a bigger bully around the block,’” she continued. “And that’s one of his big things. There’s always someone better, so stay on your toes.”
Although she’ll have to hang up her cleats one day, Bond is grateful for all the opportunities she has had through her athletic career. And she hopes the next generation of Lady Buffs will do just as she did when she first started playing sports.
“Chase your dreams, you can literally do anything you want,” Bond said. “I would say, if you want to go out and be president, you can. If you want to go out and break someone’s bones, you can. If you want to go out and be the best person that’s the sweetest, you can. You can do anything you want, and I think that’s pretty inspirational."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.