SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Addy Nooner enjoying living life through soccer

A lot of Addy Nooner's life has been spent around the game of soccer.
The McAlester senior started playing the sport around five years of age, and said she quickly developed a connection to the game. When asked if there was a single aspect she latched onto, Nooner paused momentarily as she thought it over.
“I’m not sure,” she said. "All of it, really.”
Nooner is embarking on her final season in the black and gold, and has enjoyed her time with the team. But she admitted thinking about it being her final ride isn’t necessarily a welcome thought.
“It’s very nerve-wracking. Thinking about it kind of makes me upset,” she said. “So I try not to think about it…it stresses me out. I’m excited, but nervous.”
Instead of thinking too much about the future, she’s focusing a lot of her energy on this season and what she and the Lady Buffs can accomplish.
“This year, my goal is to become one of the hardest-working players on my team, and help everybody,” Nooner said. “Just help them grow, progress, and get better.”
Still, Nooner has laid the groundwork for her future plans with both school and soccer. After graduation, she has signed to continue her career at Bacone College in Muskogee, where she will play college soccer while also earning a degree in biology.
Nooner said she’s had a great group of people helping get her to this point and realizing her dreams of playing collegiate soccer. But she believed no support had been as monumental as some of those closest to her.
“My mom, my dad, and my grandma,” Nooner said. “My parents, they’ve never missed one of my soccer games, and they’ve been there every step of the way and helped me through it.”
While she and her teammates have set the bar for future generations, they have also paved the way to continued success for the program. And Nooner said those that will want to fill the current Lady Buffs’ shoes just need to continue chasing their own dreams.
“Just keep trying your hardest, doing your best, and eventually you will get there,” she said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
