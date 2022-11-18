SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Addison French soaking up the experiences of senior year

Addison French has had quite the journey on the sidelines for the Buffs.
The McAlester senior said a medical condition initially forced her to stop cheerleading, but she soon found a way to still be involved on football game days.
“So I decided to go (be a manager), and ever since then, coach (Forrest) Mazey’s told me I’m not allowed to quit,” French laughed.
French said her day on Fridays usually starts long before the game begins, as she’s usually busy making sure she has everything the Buffs might need on the sidelines, as well as any other duties that might be doled out her way.
“It’s making sure I don’t forget anything,” she said. “And if I don’t bring everything, then we’d need it. But I’ve got safety pins, everything. I carry like four bags.”
When French is not working with the Buffs or in school, she said she normally just likes to slow things down and hang out with her loved ones.
“I like to spend time with my family and friends,” she said.
After high school graduation in May, French plans to go to college to study dental hygiene. She said she hasn’t quite picked out a school yet, but there are a few that are on her radar.
But looking back on her time in high school, French said she was thankful for those that have been beside her every step of the way — including two very special people.
“My mom and my stepdad,” she said.
Although she’s excited about the prospects of the future, French is also thankful for her time in McAlester. And despite some of the roadblocks she has faced during her time in high school — like the COVID-19 pandemic — she’s soaking up every last moment this season and school year.
And she advised the next generation to do the same when they enter into high school, because you never know when it will all be over.
“Do everything and anything that you can,” French said. “When COVID hit, it ruined our high school (experience). Ruined.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
