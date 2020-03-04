Caylin Horton wasn’t sure what to expect when she came to McAlester.
The senior originally started high school at Kiowa before transferring to McAlester her junior year. And although she has been a Lady Buff for a short amount of time, Horton said she has enjoyed every minute.
“I was definitely nervous,” Horton said. “But I knew a couple of the girls here from when I went to Frink.
"It wasn’t that bad,” she said.
Horton has been playing basketball since the first grade. She has loved getting to play all the way into her senior year, and describes herself as the team's calming voice.
“I just try to keep everybody calm during the game when they get nervous or anything like that,” Horton said.
When she first joined the McAlester basketball program, Horton said she had to keep herself from getting overly nervous.
Moving to a new school isn’t always easy, and trying to fit in to a new team seemed daunting at first.
“I thought I was going to pass out,” Horton said. “I was so nervous and didn’t know any of the drills or anything like that. So it was a learning process.”
In her down time, Horton enjoys spending time with her family.
She also said she watches a lot of comedies on Netflix, including “The Office.” It’s her favorite television show, and Horton said she can relate to several characters.
“I probably relate to Pam,” Horton said. “Or Michael, just always nervous about everything and ready to go.”
Horton can relate every fellow senior to a character on the show.
She also said she has not one but two character choices for her coach.
“Coach (Jarrod Owen) would probably be Michael, because he’s funny,” Horton said. “But also Toby, because he’s also serious about practicing and stuff like that.”
All jokes aside, Horton said she was grateful to be able to play at the end of her last season.
She tore her hamstring at the beginning of the year, but has worked her way back to put herself out on the court. Now, she’s enjoyed her final games with a team she has been happy to be a part of for her high school career.
“I’m just glad to be back,” Horton said. “I’m just glad to be back and be able to play with all these girls."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
