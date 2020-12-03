SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Matthew Davey enjoying 'extremely fun' senior season

Matthew Davey spent a portion of his childhood on the West Coast, but was excited to get back to the place he has long considered home.
The senior Buff moved back to Oklahoma in 2018, and has been enjoying his time on the field for McAlester.
“It’s been extremely fun. I’ve met a lot of people and I’ve made a lot of friendships,” Davey said. “I call the entire team my brothers and my family.”
The family of Buffs have been moving through the season with a fury and a singular goal: to win it all. But to do that, Davey said that it takes focus on the task at hand, and not allowing themselves to look too far into the future.
“We don’t like to look ahead, we like to keep track on the one (team) we deal with for the week.”
But outside of football, Davey has a lot to look forward to regarding his own future. After high school, he plans to attend Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. Even though he said English is his favorite subject, he plans on studying dentistry in college — thanks to a night on the Internet.
“It just seems very interesting to me,” Davey said. “One night, I watched two or three videos of dentistry on YouTube and it seemed kind of cool. I thought it looked like it was something I can do, and I’ve wanted to do it ever since.”
His other interests include powerlifting and going to church. Davey said he attends both Life Church in McAlester, as well as joining his friend Tucker McBane for services at the Brick Church in Muskogee.
Davey said he has enjoyed getting to spend this time with family and friends, and he’s grateful for the opportunity to do it at his Oklahoma home.
“My family lives in McAlester,” Davey said. “But this has really been mainly my home. I was born in McAlester.”
