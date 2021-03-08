SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Martin playing with baseball family in senior season

Baseball has always been in Blake Martin’s blood.
The McAlester Buffalo remembers the hurt after last season was tossed after it had just barely begun. Now, as he sets forth in his senior season, he’s looking at the game with a whole new appreciation.
“I’m just grateful we’re getting to play,” Martin said. “I’m glad that I’m going out with the guys I’ve played with my whole life growing up.”
Martin has been playing baseball since the young age of seven, and said he instantly fell in love with the game. He’s looked up to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, and says he enjoys his own time on the mound.
But what has made it even more special for him has been getting to play with his fellow Buffs.
“There’s so many memories with them,” Martin said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that like to work and they don’t want to quit.”
Of course, the cloud of uncertainty is always in the back of everyone’s minds after last season’s cancelation due to COVID-19. But Martin was instead upbeat about his outlook, and said he wasn’t worried about a litany of cancelations.
“Everyone’s just doing their part to not get sick, and keep everyone else and their family from getting sick,” he said.
Instead, Martin is looking forward to enjoying his final ride with the Buffs. Game days are his favorite days, and he loves soaking it all in each and every outing.
“Just the atmosphere,” Martin said of his favorite game day traditions. “Showing up after school, getting ready to play, and then leaving at the end of the night with a win.”
Looking ahead, Martin hopes to have the chance to throw in the state championship game to cap off his career. But as he looks back, he said he has a list of people to thank for always being there for him and pushing him to be the best he can be.
“My parents, and just the whole team,” Martin said. “We’re all like one big family. Everyone enjoys each other, and we all like being around each other...We’ve all been friends our whole life.”
While he’s finishing up his career at McAlester, Martin hopes to leave his impression on the school and team that has meant so much to him. He knows that there are younger generations that will have the same dreams and aspirations he did as a kid, and he had a little advice to throw their way so that they too can leave their mark.
“Just never give up,” Martin said. “There’s always someone better than you, so you’ve always got to work to be the top dog.”
