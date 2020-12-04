SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lowe proud to play with Buffalo family

Larry Lowe said he got his start in football thanks to a parent of a current teammate.
While playing sports at the Boys and Girls Club, Lowe said it was Quentin Thomas' dad who encouraged him to give the sport a try.
“He called me ‘Honeybadger,’” Lowe laughed.
The McAlester senior has been playing the sport ever since.
Lowe said he has enjoyed every moment, and has formed strong bonds with his fellow teammates because of it.
“It’s just family, man,” Lowe said. “It’s getting to do what you love with a whole bunch of people you’ve grown up with, all going for the same goal...It’s been awesome."
Lowe and the Buffs have seen a lot of successes this season, and he believes part of the reason is how well they work in practice. He prides himself on how his efforts as scout offense help boost the defense on game nights.
Lowe also wrestles for McAlester, another passion of his. As much as he loves the family and group atmosphere of football, he said that wrestling is a way for him to prove himself as an individual.
“I started (wrestling) when I was a baby, and I just grew up on it,” Lowe said. “It’s kind of an individual sport, that’s why I like that too. It’s more working on yourself as a person. Working on yourself makes you a better person and more disciplined.”
Looking ahead to the future, Lowe said he plans on attending college. He’s not sure what field he wants to study just yet, but looks forward to finding that out.
But as he looks back on his life, he said there were a pair of people that he credited with helping support him and make him who he is today.
“My dad, Cletus, and my brother, Nathan,” Lowe said. "They’ve been by my side the whole time.”
As he prepares to close one chapter of his life, he had some parting words for the next generation of McAlester Buffaloes.
“Just try it out, and stick to it,” Lowe said. "The longer you do it, the more fun it’ll get.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
