SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Kiowa's Linscott relishes the sisterhood of softball

Sydney Linscott loves the game of softball, and the deep connections it has given her over the years.
The Kiowa senior is in her final season with the Cowgirls before graduating to play college softball. But as she reflected on her career, she was quick to thank her family for helping her get to this point.
“It’s been great. Everything I’ve been through, everything I’ve wanted to do, they’ve always been right there behind me,” Linscott said. “They’ve always been behind me. They’re great.”
Family is important to Linscott, and she’s been able to gain another through her athletic career. While she may not be actually related to every teammate, the bonds that they have gained throughout the years has lent a hand to a lot of success.
“It’s amazing. There’s not a better support system than playing with family,” Linscott said. “They’re my sisters.”
Some of those successes has included three state championships for the Cowgirls — the firsts in school history. But Linscott said she especially remembers her first go at the state’s highest title, and the memory has stuck with her ever since.
“That first trip to the state tournament my freshman year, we were all together and my sister was still on the team,” she said. "Everything was new. It was all bright and shiny, and we’d never seen it before. It was great.”
Even though she still has one more season to complete, Linscott is also looking forward to the future. In February, she signed on to play college softball for Eastern Oklahoma State College. She’ll be joining former Kiowa teammate Karlie McCormick, which Linscott said played a factor in her decision.
“It was really just finding where I felt at home at,” she said. “Karlie’s already at Eastern, I grew up playing with her. It’s a family, and I felt like it’d be easier to go into that family coming from (another) one.”
In addition to her softball duties, Linscott plans on majoring in life sciences with the hopes of graduating to attend Oklahoma State University and become a chiropractor. She’s excited about the new experiences and opportunities that lie ahead, and can’t wait to see what the future holds.
But at the same time, Linscott is wrapping up a journey that she said she’s going to remember for a very long time — all because of the relationships she had formed along the way.
“We’re not going to remember that we had 10 losses in 2019, but we’re going to remember that those teammates were like our sisters,” she said. "Like, I remember every relationship that I’ve made in this experience, this journey that I’ve gone through. Those are friends I’m going to have for life.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
