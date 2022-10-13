SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Kasen Whitley playing with love for the game

Kasen Whitley fell in love with football at an early age.
The McAlester senior said he started playing in third grade thanks to a coach that became a mentor in his early years.
“Mainly what got me into it was the coach. I used to play for Hugo, and he was really nice, and would help me out and give me really good pointers,” Whitley said. “So that really got me to fall in love with the game.”
Whitley made his way to McAlester during his sixth grade year, and the rest is history. The Buff said before a game he likes to listen to music, something with a lot of bass to help get the vibes just right.
“I’ll sit in my locker, listen to music. Just zone in and get ready,” Whitley said.
But once the team preps to run out of the tunnel, his energy gets turned to another level.
“Once we get inside that little tunnel…everyone’s yelling and it gets your adrenaline pumping and you’re ready to go,” he said.
Outside of football, Whitely said he usually just likes to tone things down and enjoy the downtime.
“I really just lay around, play 2K, sometimes I’ll go fishing,” he said.
After high school, Whitley wants to earn his college degree and become a football coach — giving back to the sport that has given him so much.
And as he looked back on his life, Whitley said he wouldn’t be where he his today without the help of some of his biggest supporters.
“Definitely my parents. They’ve pushed me through everything,” he said. “There was times I didn’t want to play, and they just pushed me through. And my brother, he’s a big one.”
Whitley will be hanging up his black and gold at the end of the season, as his life will turn to a new chapter. But he knows that also means it’s the next generation’s time to shine, and he shared a little bit of advice that he himself has learned along the way in his own football journey.
“When things get rough, you’ve got to keep your head high,” he said. “I got told that a long time ago, and ever since, it’s stuck with me. You’ve just got to push through everything, even when it’s as hard as it gets. It’s the only way you can fight through, honestly.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.