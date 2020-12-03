SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Hunter Franks enjoying 'wild ride' of senior year

Hunter Franks has been around the sport of football for a while, but only recently found himself on the gridiron.
While his brother played all throughout high school, Franks was usually in a different sport. He had played some back in his younger days, but he was encouraged to suit up for the Buffs for his senior season.
“My brother played all throughout high school and all throughout his life. I played like a few times back in little league,” Franks said.
But now toward the end of the high school season, Franks said it’s been a fun, memorable journey.
“It’s been a little wild,” Franks said. “We get strapped in, and whenever we get a big win, we’ve got the music playing in the locker room. It’s incredible.”
He said his favorite part about the game is the fast-paced physicality. He admits that the mere thought at running out and going against an opponent is one of his favorite things about the game of football.
“I’m just an adrenaline junkie. I like taking the hits,” Franks said. “That’s something I really never got to do, so I’m pretty excited about it.”
But the American version isn’t the only sport that Franks has a love of, as he also competes for the Buffs soccer program.
He said he plays at midfield and in the goal, and has been playing the game for as long as he can remember. Franks said he enjoys the game as a whole, but has a special love for playing goalkeeper.
“I’ve been playing soccer all my life,” Franks said. “(At goal) you get to catch it, all the dives — it’s pretty cool.”
But when school and high school athletics are all said and done, Franks has a much different path laid out ahead of himself.
The young man plans to enlist in the United States Army, where he hopes to serve his country and travel the world.
He gives a lot of credit to several people that he said has impacted him throughout his life, including family members and coaches that have been by his side.
But as he looks back on high school, Franks had some parting words for the younger, upcoming generation of Buffs. Spouting with positivity, he advised that if you’re going to play ball, go out and give your all — and you’ll be pleasantly surprised with the results.
“Just try to stick with it, don’t quit,” Franks said. “You’re going to have some people you never knew trying to life you up as well. So just stick with it until the end.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.