SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Grant Owens enjoying the opportunity to compete

Grant Owens has been playing football for a long time and said his love of the game started early.
“Ever since (sixth grade), I’ve stayed with it and loved it,” Owens said. “I like the bonds you make with it, and being around your friends, making new friends. It’s like a family.”
The senior and his family of Buffs have been stampeding through the 2020 season, and he attributes their successes to how closely he and his teammates have come together.
“I’ve liked this year,” Owens said. “This group, we’ve been together for a while. We didn’t really have many new people really, we’ve just all stuck together. Most of us are friends off the field too, so it kind of helps how you play.”
Owens said the year hasn’t been without both its ups and its downs, especially with complications that have been brought about by COVID-19. But through it all, he said he and the Buffs have been diligent about staying healthy and committed to their goals.
“It’s been kind of crazy with the whole some people getting quarantined. You just never really know what’s going to happen,” Owens said. “But it’s going really good for us. We’ve been lucky."
When he’s not on the football field, you can usually find Owens running around it. He participates in track in the spring, usually the short distances and relay races. He said he was bummed about the cancellation last season because of the Buffs’ high promise in the relays.
But he said that, if all goes well, they’ll be ready to compete this coming spring too.
“Last year, we got shut down early. And our relay team was going to make it (to state),” Owens said. “I’m just hoping we can get to the season this year. A lot of the guys in football, we run track. So we’ve got that bond for the relays.”
Owens said after high school, he plans on attending Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, and possibly trying his mettle with the Cowboy track and field team.
But no matter what happens, he said he owes it all to those closest to him.
“I have to say my parents, and then some of my close friends in football,” Owens said. “We just keep each other going.”
