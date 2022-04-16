SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Family, friends important to McAlester's Autumn Ragan

Autumn Ragan is grateful for the time spent with her friends and family both on and off the soccer pitch.
The McAlester senior said she’s been playing soccer since junior high, and was convinced to try out the sport thanks to a few of her friends and now teammates.
“I did dance for the longest time, and they all played soccer but I was friends with them all in school,” Ragan said. “They were like ‘just do it. We all do it, it’ll be fun.’ So I quit dance and I’ve played since then.”
She said her favorite thing about the sport has been the bonds she has forged through her time on and off the pitch.
“Just the camaraderie and being a team — and winning, that’s a given,” Ragan said. “And just spending time with (the team) and having fun.”
Outside of soccer, Ragan said she enjoys going to church or spending time with family and friends. And although she’ll graduate high school at the end of this school year, it won’t be the end of her time in a classroom.
Ragan plans to attend college to earn her teaching degree, and she has been learning real-world experience by interning at Parker Intermediate this semester.
“Right now, I’m interning…at fifth and sixth grade,” she said. “It’s pretty fun…the only thing is their attitude. They can have an attitude with you.”
Ragan has enjoyed being surrounded by so many loved ones in her life, but perhaps her biggest support has come from a few special people so near and dear to her heart.
“Definitely my mom through everything, my grandparents and my great-grandma,” she said. “They’ve been my biggest supporters throughout my entire life.”
Ragan knows her time in the black and gold is coming to an end, but is thankful for how her friends pushed her into the journey she’s been on the last few years. And that helped lead her to some advice she could pass on to the next generation.
“Just keep pushing, keep going,” she said. “If you want to do it, you’re going to do it…don’t let go of the drive, just because you think you can’t. Just continue to push harder and harder every day.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
