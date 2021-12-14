Maggie Sockey has had the same dream since middle school.
The Crowder senior recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball for Oral Roberts University next season, and she said the moment she put pen to paper was filled with absolute joy.
“I was happy. I knew my parents were happy for me, and that just made me happy,” Sockey said. "I was just excited for future things that are going to come around with that — just good vibes.”
Sockey has wanted to play college basketball since her seventh grade season, but said her journey to become a Golden Eagles signee began a few years later when she and her team attended a camp in the summer after her freshman year.
Crowder stopped at a Chick-Fil-A to get a bite to eat, and coach Ashley Rush could already see the potential in a young Sockey.
“It was just one of those things where we were both like, ‘man, this kind of feels like home for you, doesn’t it?’” Rush said. “It was just one of those things where you could just tell like that looks like a spot for her. It looked just kind of natural to have her there.”
But as excited as she is to begin her college career, Sockey is also focused on making the most out of her last high school season. She said there have been goals set both personally and as a team, and she hopes to help bring those to fruition.
“As a team, as far as we can make it would be great. I would love to make it to the state tournament again,” she said. “Personally, I just want to play good. I want to shoot a high free throw percentage, that’s a big thing for me. And just play the best to my ability.”
From the state tournament to just playing and being around her teammates and developing her game, Sockey said she’s made a lot of memories. And she’s happy to be making a few more this season with her Crowder teammates.
“I think we’re really just family-oriented, and we love each other a lot and love getting to play with each other,” she said. “We’re just happy to get to play together.”
She credits all her coaches and her parents for support throughout the years both on and off the court. And now that she’s going to be living her dream of playing college basketball next season, she imparted some advice on those that too want to see that dream come true.
“Just keep working hard. That’s what got me here, staying motivated through everything,” Sockey said. “Just keep your ego good, stay humble, and just keep working hard.”
