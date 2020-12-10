There are multiple passions in Judah Owen’s life — and causes near and dear to her heart.
So when the Crowder senior wanted to find a way to give back to her community, she didn’t hesitate to get to work.
“What we decided to do is collect something that was most needed, but not many people think about to donate,” Owen said. “So I chose to do socks, and then to donate somewhere that was close to me, but also somewhere that was needed.”
And so was born Socktober, a charity event started by Owen and her family.
They set up donation boxes in Eufaula, Crowder, and McAlester so people could donate an item that might be overlooked when giving to charity.
And as for the recipient, Owen chose the Hope House in McAlester, a faith-based homeless shelter for women and children. Owen said she chose the organization because of the work they do and their devotion to doing it through their faith.
“I knew it was close to my community, and something that was also going to put God into it,” Owen said. “I wanted to do something that was going to help someone, but also help someone that their foundation is based on.”
Owen didn’t know the exact number of socks donated, but only that it was way more than they could have expected. And a bright smile lit up on her face as she delivered the boxes to the Hope House.
She said seeing the difference even a small article of clothing can mean to people was something she won’t forget.
“When we called and checked with them and told them we were going to donate, they were really excited and happy,” Owen said.
Her giving spirit only continued to grow after the event. Owen loves to give back to her community, and used an opportunity around the recent Thanksgiving holiday to give back once again. She teamed up with a local organization in Crowder to help deliver meals to members of the community.
That’s a lot of work for anyone, let alone a high school student that is also making waves on the court for Crowder.
The Lady Demons are currently ranked at No. 6 in Class A, and have rocketed out to a 6-0 record. Owen said that it didn’t happen overnight, and that they’ve been there since the beginning, she and her fellow teammates have helped to build a revitalized culture for the program.
“It’s pretty cool,” Owen said. “It’s been really awesome to see how it grew over the years, and seeing that other kids are buying in to what you were a part of and helped start is really cool.”
Owen said the team is extremely close, and you can usually find them rotating spending time at one of their homes together on the weekends. She also credited coach Ashley Rush, who Owen said has helped them make a difference even beyond the world of basketball.
“We have an awesome coach,” she said. “Not only does she help us on the court, she also helps us off the court. It’s been really fun.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
