SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Canadian's Poindexter relishing football journey

Kole Poindexter may be hanging up his green jersey, but there’s still a lot of football left in his future.
The Canadian senior will be attending Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas, where he has signed his commitment to play at the collegiate level.
“Signing to play college ball was an incredible feeling because it was a dream of mine since I was little,” Poindexter said. "When I wrote my name, I opened a new chapter in my life. Now my goal is to write my name in history and I will never stop working for that.”
Poindexter has been playing the game for most of his life and wasn’t ready for it to end anytime soon. So when he had the chance to visit Bethel, he discovered a new home.
"I chose Bethel College because the atmosphere is an unbelievable feeling, and on my visit, players who had never met me before treated me like a brother,” Poindexter said. "They were my first offer and that’s all I wanted was an opportunity to play the game I love.”
In high school, the Cougar linebacker made waves with his teammates as Canadian soared to new heights and set new records. Poindexter said he studies lots of film to determine where the football may be heading, and that his favorite part of playing the position is coming downhill and laying hits.
In addition to football, Poindexter said he also takes pride in his academics. He said his education is important to him, and plans to pursue a degree to coach football. He currently spends his days either at his job or working out in the gym. It’s a busy schedule, but Poindexter knows that it’s all to help achieve his goals.
"I am currently waking up at 6:30 every morning hitting the gym and doing summer workouts. then typically will go back to the gym to get some extra work in after work at 9-10,” he said. "I don’t wanna be just as good and be on the same level, I wanna push myself to be the best I possibly can be.”
Poindexter has had many influences in his life, including his parents. But he said his biggest influence would have to be his grandfather, who attended every game up until his passing.
“When I’m on the field, I can still hear him yelling from the stands in my head,” Poindexter said.
So while one chapter is ending and another is beginning, the young player feels grateful for all the opportunities that have come his way, and said being a Cougar has been like being a family.
"I wanna say thank you to Canadian High School faculty and the football coaching staff for an incredible season. (And) thank you to my teammates for an unforgettable season,” Poindexter said. “And thank you to the Bethel coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to come play on a football academic scholarship to open a new path in my life.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
