SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Canadian's Brach Helmert wants to be remembered as a dedicated hardworker

In sports and in life, Brach Helmert wants to be a product of his work ethic.
The Canadian senior plays multiple sports, including basketball, cross country, track, and baseball. He said he enjoys the challenges they present and overcoming them, which is why he loves competing so much.
“It’s definitely putting in the hard work,” Helmert said. “I like to put in hard work and see the outcome.”
But he didn’t shy away when talking about the challenges he has faced in his senior year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He pointed to the uncertainty of the effects, and how situations can change at a moment’s notice.
“It’s been difficult,” Helmert said. “I mean, you wake up every morning, and you don’t know if you’re going to be quarantined, or you might play tomorrow, or you might play in two weeks. You don’t know. It’s hard to figure things out.”
Still, he quickly followed up that sentiment with a smile and a change of attitude.
“I do my best to stay positive and always look on the brighter side,” he said.
Talking again about athletics, Helmert said he’s been fortunate to have a solid support group. Even when things may not be going his way, he said he can always count on his family to be in his corner.
“Definitely my parents and grandparents, and close family members,” Helmert said. “They’ve always been there for me. Not missing sporting events, and always there to support me.”
Outside of his busy sports schedule, Helmert said he enjoys taking to the outdoors — particularly to fish or hunt wildlife. Plus, living in southeast Oklahoma and on the shores of Lake Eufaula has helped make them easily accessible hobbies for Helmert.
“Those are two things that I pretty much do every day,” he said. “My biggest bass is a little over seven (pounds), and this year, I shot my biggest deer at 166.”
Looking to the future, Helmert said he plans to attend Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee and learn to be a high-voltage lineman. It’s a natural disaster response field that some may not initially think about, but still a way he can help and give back to communities.
But as he looks back on his years in high school, Helmert fondly recalled a memory from freshman year. His team was attending a summer basketball camp at Cache, and he said it was a week filled with fun and forging bonds.
Helmert said he hopes to be remembered in the halls of Canadian as someone who is dedicated and hardworking. But one of the things he said has been most special to him as been getting to traverse the journey of high school with his friends.
He nodded toward fellow senior Jake Brewster — who stood nearby watching the interview — as an example, as the two take one last ride together before graduation.
“It’s fun being able to do everything with one of your best friends,” Helmert said. “It’s cool being able to share a lot of memories.”
