SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Caleb Squyres giving 'everything I got' in senior season

With the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season, Caleb Squyres is approaching each and every day like it could be the last one of his senior year.
“It’s the last ride,” Squyres said. “Make it everything I got.”
Squyres said he’s been playing football even since he was a young kid, following in line with his brother and father before him. His favorite thing about the game is working together as a team to find success.
“It’s not a single person. It’s a team coming together,” Squyres said. "Everybody’s got to put their part in, or it doesn’t work.”
The Buff senior is setting big goals for himself and his team as they navigate through this season. He said they're setting their sights on the ultimate prize — a state championship trophy.
“Go for it all. Why not?” Squyres said. “Especially this season. You never know what could happen.”
Squyres said that dealing with the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic can sometimes put a dark cloud overhead, but that’s why he instead chooses to be positive and leave it all out on the field.
“A lot of stuff could go wrong, especially with COVID and everything,” he said. “So, just make the most of it.”
Outside of football, Squyres enjoys the outdoors. Whether it be fishing, hunting, riding dirt bikes, or just being outside, he said that’s usually where you can find him. Squyres said he’s harvested quite a few sizable game animals, but remained modest about it at the same time.
“My biggest bass is probably eight pounds,” he exampled. “It’s not bad.”
Squyres said he’s had a lot of support over the years, especially from his father and brother. Squyres said getting to play alongside his older brother, Colby, was a blessing as well.
“He’s one of my biggest supporters,” Squyres said. “I played varsity with him for two years. And now he’s gone, I’ve got to make the best of it and carry on the name.”
But as much of a bond he shares with his brother, Squyres didn’t shy away from setting the record on who’s the best athlete.
“Me. Always was me,” Squyres laughed.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
