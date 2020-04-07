Senior Letters: Hartshorne's Wyatt Baker enjoyed career as a Miner

Editor’s note: The News-Capital will print personal essays written by high school senior athletes who had their seasons cut short due to cancellations this year. To nominate a senior for submission, coaches may email dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Hello, my name is Wyatt Baker, and I am a senior at Hartshorne High School.
With everything going on, it’s hard to be mad. It’s not in anybody’s control. With no sports going on, I have spent quality time with my family and also having small family-based activities that are missed during the season.
Not finishing my senior baseball season was very sad at first, for the same reason that I didn’t get to play football due to concussions.
It was very hard to realize, but I know that everything happens for a reason, and the Good Lord above was opening another door in life.
Knowing that I will never put a Hartshorne Miner jersey on is hard to believe. The school, staff, and coaches have taught me what it means to be a MINER, and I could not ask for anything better than that.
After high school, I am attending Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant to study Kinesiology.
