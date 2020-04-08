Senior Letters: Hartshorne's Horstman made memories with teammates

Editor’s note: The News-Capital will print personal essays written by high school senior athletes who had their seasons cut short due to cancellations this year. To nominate a senior for submission, coaches may email dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Our coach, Justin James, asked us three questions: what were our best memories from Hartshorne baseball, what it means to us to be a Miner, and the things we are most thankful for and will take with us.
The best memories are going to state two out of the last three seasons, and beating Rattan for Coach's 300th win with Easten (James) and I hitting a home-run in that game.
Also, Meski singing “I Want It That Way” on the way back from regionals after beating the No. 3 team in the state. We were disrespected and came out on top.
It was being a part of something bigger than myself and having 14 other brothers. It was special.
Wearing Miners across your chest held a lot of weight. You had to perform with that on. Other people and teams respected you when they saw it across your jersey. We were held to a higher standard when we went places because we represented a school as prestigious as Hartshorne.
The fans were incredible. They had you no matter what the score was. The coaches fought for us as well and wanted not only to win but more importantly show us things that we would have to deal with in the real world and turn us into men. It’s trained us to get to this point.
All love and respect always for the Miner Blue. It will always hold a special place in my heart and I’ll always cherish the memories and friendship, and lessons I’ve learned here. It didn’t end how we wanted it to, but there is a reason. This is what we’ve done forever at Hartshorne is fight. We will fight through this the only way we know how. MFND.
The things I’m most thankful for and will take with me are the life lessons I’ve learned, all of the relationships built, and the coaching staff, teachers, and also the fan base.
All of the experiences are special. The school has been through things that nobody wants to go through in the last four years. From two suicides, a hunting accident death, dropouts, losing people that were dear to us, and we were there with each other through it all.
It was bigger than school and it was bigger than sports. It was a family. Even if we didn’t always like one another, when it came down to it they always found a way to have your back and you did the same for them because that’s what it means to be a Miner.
I’m thankful for all of the memories. I’m broken while typing this but God's plan is far greater than we can even imagine. Trust His divine plan, even when it seems there is no way out. Just trust.
It’s been a good ride with a lot of ups and a lot of downs. I wouldn’t trade this for the world.
