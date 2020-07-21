Savanna releases 2020 fast-pitch schedule

The Savanna Lady Bulldogs will be back to business on the diamond after the release of the 2020 fast-pitch softball schedule.
It’ll be a season on the road for Savanna as they open play at Silo on Aug. 10. After games against Colbert and Talihina, the Lady Dawgs will return to Savanna for their lone home game of the season against Konawa on Aug. 18.
The end of August will see Savanna in Tournament play, first at Indianola Aug. 20-22, then facing off against the rest of the conference in the Pitt 8 Festival on Aug. 24-25 and Aug. 31.
The Lady Dawgs will take back to the road for a couple of contests against Indianola and Konawa in early September before heading south to participate in the Kiowa Tournament on Sept. 10-12. Savanna will then finish out the regular season at Hartshorne on Sept. 24, with the playoffs set to begin the following week.
Here is the complete 2020 fast-pitch schedule for Savanna:
Aug. 10 at Silo, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 11 at Colbert, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 17 at Talihina, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 18 vs. Konawa, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 20-22 at Indianola Tournament
Aug. 24-25, 31 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA
Sept. 3 at Indianola, 4 p.m.
Spet. 8 at Konawa, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 10-12 at Kiowa Tournament, TBA
Sept. 22 at Calera, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Hartshorne, 4 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
