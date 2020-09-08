'Rock ’n’ roll, baby': McAlester football coach using new mustache as incentive

When the McAlester football team took to the field on Aug. 28 for its season opener, the players weren’t the only ones debuting a new look.
Buffs coach Forrest Mazey unveiled his newest facial hair style — forgoing the beard that fans are used to seeing, and in its stead is a glorious handlebar mustache. Reaching from above his lip and stretching down to his chin, the new look has garnered both positive and not-so-positive reactions.
“It’s unfortunate to some because my wife doesn’t like it,” Mazey laughed.
He said the inspiration for the new follicle formation on his face came during the latest Independence Day celebration weekend earlier in the summer.
Mazey said he initially shaved it onto his face as a joke, but it didn’t take long before he got a little attached to the new style.
“I shaved it as a joke for Fourth of July, and I kind of liked it, so I brought it back,” Mazey said. “I think I’m going to keep it for a while."
Mazey said his new look could be seen on the sidelines at McAlester football games all season.
He also said he’s going to use it as an incentive for his players to continue to make an impact and when ballgames. If they keep rolling, so will the Mazey Mustache.
“As long as they do their part, I’ll keep growing the ‘stache,” he said. “We’ll just kind of roll with it; It’s different.”
Some may speculate on the time and effort Mazey takes to groom and form the new style to keep it ready for the lights and cameras on Friday nights.
After all, fashion statements don't normally come easy for some. But according to Mazey, it’s less hair care products and a little more natural.
“It’s just rock ’n’ roll, baby,” he said. “I don’t even mess with it. It’s come as you are.”
