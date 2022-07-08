Quinton tabs Haynie to lead football program

The green and white have hired their new helmsman.
Quinton hired Brian Haynie to be the next head football coach, and the McAlester native said he was excited to be back in the area after spending the last few years in western Oklahoma.
“It’s great to be back home. I’m actually living out on the same place I grew up on just outside of McAlester, and get to see my kids, my grandkids, my mom, my grandpa’s still alive,” he said. “That’s the whole reason I moved back, and it’s great to be back home."
Haynie previously had stops with various positions in Haileyville, McAlester, Allen, Wilburton, Coalgate, Savanna, Webbers Falls, Canadian, Tishomingo, Seiling, Medford, and most recently Sasakwa — where he was serving as defensive coordinator.
“I went out to the western part of the state where eight-man football is kind of a religion out there, and spent time butting heads with those guys,” Haynie said.
Brian Haynie takes over for Kenny Hokit, who amassed a record of 24-18 during his time at the helm, earning two playoff appearances and the program’s first football playoff win in 23 years during the 2020 season.
Quinton finished last season with a 4-7 record and a first-round postseason appearance. Now, the team will be embarking on a brand new season with a new face in the lead. And Haynie said it'll be a good experience for fans to check out eight-man football as it continues to become more prevalent in the area.
“There wasn’t much of it around here for a long time,” he said. “I actually started the eight-man program at Haileyville in the late nineties. And we were having to travel a pretty good ways to play anybody…a lot of your small Class A teams have dropped, so there’s a lot more of it than there used to be.”
Haynie thoroughly enjoyed his time on the western side of the state, learning the ins and outs against some heavy competition. He said he never stops learning about football, and called himself a nerd about the game.
And it's that passion that he's wanting to instill in his newest team as they write this next chapter together.
“I’m looking forward to get back into the head coaching role,” Haynie said. “I spent the last three years as an assistant, and it was a lot of fun. I was working with one of my best friends. We had joked about when we got old, we were going to coach together some day…but I’m looking forward to getting back into the head coaching role and the challenge of our schedule, and trying to make a difference.
“I just hope I’m able to help us get better as individual players and as a team," he continued. "And help these young men fulfill their potential as young people."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.