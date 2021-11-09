Quinton preparing for challenges ahead of postseason premiere

The green and white are hitting the road as they start their postseason journey.
Quinton (4-6) will travel to Broken Arrow to face off against Summit Christian (8-1) in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B football playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Coach Kenny Hokit and his squad made history last season by earning the school’s first playoff win in more than two decades, and the coach talked then of how important it was to the school and the program.
“It’s something we’ve talked about since I got here,” said Hokit. “Our goal has been to get a playoff win and to reach that goal is exciting.”
The Eagles were the top team in District B-6, and bring a lot of talent to the table. A two-pronged attack, Summit Christian has thrown for more than 1,400 yards and 22 touchdowns while also rushing for more than 1,500 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Quarterback Wyatt Austin has led the way with more than 1,300 yards and 19 scores just on his own, while also rushing for more than 800 yards and 13 more touchdowns.
Some of the top targets for the Eagles includes Jacob Langebartels, Nick Baker, and Gabe Cox — who have combined for nearly 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns — and Langebartels is the second-leading rusher behind Austin with more than 300 yards and six scores.
Quinton finished in fourth place in District B-5, and has been known to put up points itself. The green and white have scored 30 or more points in six of their games this season, including three 50 point outings.
They’ll utilize the many weapons they have on the roster, including players such as Eli Blankenship, Owen Nicholson, Tyson Sustaire, Caden Williams, Colt Short, and more.
It’s a team that Hokit has said plays for the love of the game, as the team will once again be looking forward to getting another chance to make a little bit of Quinton history.
“These kids just love to play football,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
