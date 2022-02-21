Six Quinton powerlifters competed in OFBCA (Oklahoma Football Coaches Association) 8-Man State Powerlifting meet on Feb. 16 in Snyder.
Quinton junior Caden Williams won the 220-lbs. division with a total weight of 1,200 lbs. (Squat-415, bench-270 personal best, deadlift-515 personal best).
Sophomore Ka'Maree Gragg placed second in the heavyweight division with a total weight of 1170 lbs. (squat-455, bench-275, deadlift-440).
Both competed in the Big Mac Classic on Feb. 11 with Williams winning the 220-lbs. division and Gragg placing 4th in heavyweight division in the Small school division.
