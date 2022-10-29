Haili Igou knew Stuart won the state title when the ball left the bat on the final out.
The Stuart catcher said she was confident her teammates would make a play — and center fielder Chloe Akin completed a sliding catch to clinch the program's second-ever fast-pitch softball state championship.
"I was already halfway out to Kira (Meaders) because I knew Chloe was going to catch it," Igou laughed. "I was already jumping up and down before she even caught it. It was kind of unreal."
The Stuart senior did her part in that game and all season long — recording a .550 batting average, a .618 on-base percentage, 58 RBIs, 11 home runs, and scored 58 runs on her way to being named the 2022 McAlester News-Capital Fast-Pitch Softball All Area Player of the Year.
But Igou admitted that when the season started, she wasn't sure how far the Lady Hornets would go.
"At first, I didn't even know we were going to make it past regionals," she laughed. "But then, stuff just kind of clicked. We got going and we couldn't stop."
Sitting in view of the state championship trophy with the freshly-engraved plaque bearing her and her teammates' names, Igou said it still hasn't sunk in that she's a state champion.
"It's really unbelievable. I still don't think it's real," she said. "I was sitting at home watching the video over and over again of us getting the final out."
Igou has played the game of softball since the early days of t-ball, and has grown up with the game. She has played multiple positions around the diamond, but said her favorite to play was the one she learned to play this year — being behind the plate as Stuart's catcher.
"I wish I could have got to do it all four years," she said.
And being behind the plate, Igou developed a special bond with her pitcher Meaders. Their competitive natures led to a high successful duo for the Lady Hornets.
"She just always had me, and I always had her. We just always made sure to remind each other of that," Igou said. "And I was always getting on to the defense, saying 'be behind Kira,' because I remember being in her position before."
After high school, Igou plans on attending Murray State College to play college ball and thanked her supporters.
"Definitely my parents, my grandparents have came to a lot of the games this year. Definitely Jenn (Chapman), she's always been by my side, and Mr. and Mrs. (Tracy and Dawn) Blasengame," she said.
Igou also thanked her coaches Chance Chapman and Jeff Parnell, and said they've pushed her to be her best.
The Lady Hornets have made school history, and have set the stage for the next generation. Igou said it'll be up to them to put in the work, and offered up some advice so that they too can continue what she and her teammates have started.
"It's your life. That's all it is, and every day, every hour, you're doing that," she said. "All you do is play softball, sleep and eat, and repeat. It's all you've got to do."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
