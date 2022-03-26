Stevie Stinchcomb knew something special was brewing at McAlester.
The senior guard said the Lady Buffs knew early on they could make a run to the state tournament to play for a gold ball — and that confidence grew every game.
“After we played Sapulpa in the Shawnee Tournament and beating them until the very end, we were like ‘OK, we really are top dogs,’” she said. “But I feel like it never really set in until we got to the state tournament. We didn’t think that, we thought ‘we really don’t belong here,’ but we obviously did.”
Stinchcomb helped lead the way as McAlester won the Class 5A state championship — and made her own way to being the 2022 McAlester News-Capital All Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 17.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.5 steals per game.
“It was a great year. We battled through a lot of adversity, so much adversity,” Stinchcomb said. “What a way to end my high school career.”
Stinchcomb remembers the nerves she felt as she became a Lady Buff her sophomore year. But those worries quickly melted away as they welcomed her in, and the hard work began with coach Jarrod Owen to become their best selves.
And she said her senior season was the most intense.
“This year, he pushed us to our max capacity. Some days I thought we were going to die,” she joked. “It’s just nice having someone like that. Coming to McAlester to have my career, I’m just blessed.”
It was all worth it to not only end the season with gold, but with a group of teammates that Stinchcomb said became very close to each other. So much so that she couldn’t pick one single favorite memory, but was happy they all got to experience it all together.
“My teammates are like my family, they’re like my sisters,” she said. “It’s just different. We aren’t ashamed of each other, we’re not going to judge each other — we’re all weirdos.”
She even recounted a moment in the state championship game where she shared a sweet moment with fellow senior Elizabeth Milligan at the free throw line for a chance to seal the win.
“I’ve known her since kindergarten, so I just went up to her and said ‘I need you to make these. This is the last free throw of your high school career, put it in the hole,’ and I gave her a hug,” Stinchcomb said. “I knew she could do it, because I’ve known her forever and know she’s capable of doing it.”
Although she is graduating in May, Stinchcomb’s basketball career is far from over. She will be attending Emporia State University in Kansas and play for the Lady Hornets. And she’s excited for the opportunities that await her.
“I’m just really excited that it’s not over, because I really love the game,” Stinchcomb said. “And I’m not done with black and gold.”
But as she looks back on it all, Stinchcomb knows how special of a year she and her teammates have had — and had some advice for the next champions that will follow in her team’s footsteps.
“Just don’t let outside people try to tear you down and make you feel like you’re not good or overhyped,” she said. “Those people that tell you that have no idea about anything about basketball. Just go be great, be who you are, and don’t let people affect that.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.