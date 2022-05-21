Gage Mullins knew he had a long road ahead, but wasn’t going to let that stop him.
Despite setbacks, the McAlester senior worked tirelessly to achieve his goals. His toils resulted in a .402 batting average, .493 on-base percentage, 45 RBIs, and a state tournament berth on the way to being named the 2022 McAlester News-Capital Spring Baseball Player of the Year.
“We got where we wanted. We didn’t finish where we wanted, but I feel like we came together as a group,” Mullins said.
The morning of the quarterfinals, he didn’t think much about how big of a moment the game was going to be — until the pre-game festivities began.
“Honestly, it felt like another game. But when they started announcing our names, it was like ‘alright man, hey. It ain’t that serious,’” he joked.
Mullins said he was blessed during his final season for McAlester in many ways. But being able to achieve the Buffs did this season was not only a thrilling experience, but was extra unique for he and his fellow seniors.
“They’re special to me,” he said. “It obviously sucks losing, but it sucks even more knowing that I’m never going to tie up with these guys again. It’s something special we had, just the connection.”
Mullins also had the opportunity to spend a lot more time with dad Justin, who was named head coach of the Buffs — a new challenge he relished.
“I felt like I was going to get a lot of crap, to be honest,” Mullins laughed. “But I was like ‘I’m ready for it, come with it. I want the smoke, man.’ But he pushes me, and it’s fine. I liked it.”
He said it was still surreal that he is now a Buffs alum, but he still plans on making games when he can. But Mullins has also setting his sights on the future, committing to play college baseball for Murray State College next season.
“(I’m going) to prove myself," he said. "I feel like (people) don’t understand what I’ve been through.”
Mullins was referring to the ACL tear he suffered during the second week of football season. He was sidelined for months, but he wasn’t sitting idle. He said he and his physical therapist developed a grueling plan, but it paid off when he was able to return to the baseball diamond.
“It was definitely scary, especially just because it was my last year,” Mullins said. "He definitely pushed me pretty hard. I mean, stuff that a normal person wouldn’t do in physical therapy. I was running a straight line probably a month before I was supposed to, and I got out in five months. A normal person gets out in seven.”
That tenacity is something his father said made him most proud of his son, beyond any of his athletic accolades.
“There was a time when we didn’t even know if he was going to get to play baseball,” Justin's voice shook with emotion. "And he got up at seven o’clock every morning, worked his butt off. So I’m proud of him there more than anything…because that’s what’s going to last him forever.”
And it’s in that resiliency that inspired the wisdom Mullins imparted to the next generation of Buffs.
“Hard work is special, especially when it’s against talent. Because talent doesn’t work hard,” he said. “Trust the process, stay with it. Even though you might lose some, you’ll win the big ones."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
