PLAYER OF THE YEAR: McAlester's Erik McCarty

Erik McCarty ran through the memories of the last four years in a single moment as he relived his high school career.
“I went through more injuries and hurts than I thought I was going to, and that was upsetting, of course,” he said. “But we still made it to the state championship, and that’s huge.”
McCarty rushed for 929 yards and 16 touchdowns, capping off a career where he amassed 4,627 yards — second all-time in program history — and became the career rushing touchdown leader with 88. He also caught 12 passes for 266 yards and four more scores.
Defensively, McCarty made 86 tackles, nabbed an interception, forced two fumbles, recovered another, and amassed four blocked points on the way to being named the 2022 McAlester News-Capital All Area Football Player of the Year.
McCarty said his senior season was filled with ups and downs, but was still a great experience that capped off a stellar high school career.
“It’s been great. I don’t know if there’s a word that can really describe it. The memories that i’ll have the rest of my life as a Buffalo will never be forgotten,” he said. “I’m trying to think of one word to describe it, but I can’t think of just one word.”
He looked back on the progression McAlester has had the last four seasons, as the Buffaloes have established themselves as a force in Oklahoma football.
“You go freshmen year, we turn the program around…then second year, we’re 19 seconds away from a state championship,” McCarty said. “Then junior year, we’re at the state championship in probably the best game ever played in a state championship game in Oklahoma.
And this year, making it back to the state championship,” he added. “From what the program was to what it is now is ridiculous to what’s changed and what Mazey’s been able to do with this program.”
McCarty’s road to this year’s state championship game was met with adversity when he was sidelined with a knee injury during the quarterfinal round. But he said watching his teammates power forward with a dominant win against Bishop McGuinness to send McAlester to the title game is something he’ll never forget.
“That was huge for me to watch them go out there and prove everybody wrong and show that they don’t need me to win games,” he said.
McCarty suited up in the championship game so he could walk onto the field one more time as a Buff and participate in the coin toss. McAlester would go on to be named the Class 5A runner-up, marking the final chapter for McCarty and the Class of 2023.
But McCarty’s time in football is far from over. He had successful knee surgery, and on Wednesday signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football for the University of Oklahoma — a lifelong dream for the legacy Sooner.
Still, McCarty took a moment to reflect on his journey as a Buffalo. He’s proud of what he and his teammates have accomplished, and said he’s thankful to have been in a community that has fervently supported he and the Buffs through it all.
“It’s been four years I’ll never forget, and I would never do it different,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
