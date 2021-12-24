John Ranallo, 86,of Hartshorne, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, at his home. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, Dec. 23, at 8:00 p.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hartshorne. Mass will be held on Friday, Dec. 24, at 2:00 p.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hartshorne.