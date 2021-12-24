Last year, Erik McCarty wanted opponents to know McAlester’s name. By the end of this season, they knew his name as well.
The McAlester junior running back rushed into the school's history books again on his way to being named the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Football Player of the Year.
“It’s really cool seeing my name up there with some of the best to do it here,” he said. “But there’s still a lot of work to do, and I can’t just be satisfied with how things ended this year."
McCarty inked his name into McAlester history last season as he rushed for 1,966 yards on 213 carries with 32 touchdowns. His record year put him second all-time in McAlester history for rushing yards in a season, and first all-time in rushing touchdowns scored.
This year, he bested his own records with 2,009 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns scored, second and first all-time, respectively.
He has also amassed 4,018 career rushing yards, moving him second all-time behind Kevin Brown’s 4,661 yards, as well as 73 career rushing touchdowns — tying Brown’s career record in the top spot.
But making history wasn’t necessarily on his mind as he exploded past defenders this season. Still, he said he's excited to be setting a high example for future Buffs rushers.
“Of course, I’m going to try to break it again,” McCarty said. “Going to try to set the bar higher and hope some kid from McAlester will break it. Just set a goal for them to break it.”
McAlester was named the Class 5A state runner-up after falling to Collinsville in the title game, where McCarty rushed for 268 yards and four touchdowns.
Although he’s disappointed with how the final resulted, he’s still proud of the fight his team gave until the end.
“We really came together as a team and did what a lot of other teams wish they could,” McCarty said. “These guys that are graduating right now, I grew up with. (Trent) Boatright, (Killian) Barnes, Avion (Simon), Cale (Prather), they’re just some of the guys I grew up with from when I was little…I gotta carry on what they started.”
And of course, McCarty said he’d be remiss if he didn’t credit those that helped him find an opening each and every night this season.
“Got to thank my o-line,” he said. “Without them, you don’t go anywhere.”
McCarty will see one final season with the Buffaloes as he’ll return for senior year in 2022. And while he’ll say goodbye to a group of friends and teammates after their graduation, he understands that it is now his turn to step into their role.
“I think that these seniors that are graduating this year showed me how to lead a team,” he said. “And showed me what I needed to do and how to be a good leader. So I think we’ll be alright."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.