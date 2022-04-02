Adante Holiman wanted to leave his mark in his final season.
The McAlester senior did just that as he averaged 32 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals per game — leading the Buffs to their first winning season in a decade on the way to being named the 2022 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“I feel like it was a really good season,” Holiman said. “The main goal I set this year for me and my team is to obviously have a winning season and to get to the state tournament. We didn’t get that (second) goal, but we was close. So it was a pretty good deal.”
Holiman also finished his career with 2,393 points, putting himself at No. 46 on the all-time scoring list for Oklahoma boys basketball. He said it was an honor to place his name among some of the best to ever play in the state.
“It makes me feel good,” Holiman said. “For me to be there means a lot. It feels great.”
It’s been a long journey for the Buff, as he’s spent consistent time in the gym over the years to get to where he is today.
“I feel like since my freshman year I have progressed really well,” Holiman said. “My senior year, I kind of figured it out a little bit. Even if I scored 40 or 50 and still lost, it didn’t mean nothing to me because I really wanted to win.”
But perhaps most precious to Holiman has been able to spend his final year of high school hooping with family.
Brother Adonis was his teammate, father Will his coach, and sister Jayda helped the Lady Buffs win a state championship.
Holiman said that’s been one of his favorite things about this season, and he’s thankful for the journey they all took together.
“It’s a blessing. Not a lot of people get to play with their siblings or be around them that much,” he said. “You know, Jayda’s going to feel like she’s the best in the house because she won a state tournament. Leaving these guys is going to sting a little bit, but it’s been pretty cool.”
Holiman’s basketball journey isn’t over yet, as he will suit up for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley next season. He said he’s ready to take the next step, and feels like it’s going to be a lot of fun.
He’s already putting in the work this offseason to be prepared, and said there’s one area in particular that he’s focusing on heavily.
“Really just being in the weight room,” Holiman said. “That’s one of the main things people have to get their body used to going into college, so I’m going to have to get mine all the way there prepared — although it still might not be there with most of those guys.”
Holiman leaves a lasting legacy at McAlester, but knows the Buffs’ journeys are far from over.
New faces, new names, and rising talent will fill in the void left by this senior class, and Holiman said it’ll be the next generation’s turn to continue what he and his teammates started.
“Just stay focused,” he said. “My pops is going to be here, so just do what he says and you’re going to be alright.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
