Player of the Year: Kye Stone, Kiowa

Kye Stone gets nervous before games. Like, really sick-to-her-stomach nervous.
But even then, that didn’t stop her from becoming a force on the court, with the Kiowa senior helping lead her team to a Class B state runner-up finish and being named the 2021 McAlester News-Capital Girls Basketball All-Area Player of the Year.
Stone was quick to say that if it wasn’t for her teammates and the culture at Kiowa, none of those nerves would go away, and none of the accolades would have been possible.
“Our team in the dressing room is really fun," Stone laughed. She said the team prepared by listening to dancing songs like "Cupid Shuffle" and others throughout the season.
“So dancing around the dressing room and getting words (of encouragement) from the other girls…that really calmed my nerves," she said — adding she would get a pre-game Mountain Dew.
Stone said she’s been blessed with the opportunities she’s had on the basketball court, especially with the things she has had to overcome throughout her career.
An injury kept her from playing a chunk of her freshman year, and then COVID-19 quarantines started to do much of the same in her final season.
“I missed twenty-something, 30 games my whole career,” Stone said. “So, not getting to play because of something you can’t control just sucks.”
But even still, Stone and the Cowgirls had a taste of the state tournament in multiple tries — and after last season’s defeat in the first round of the state tournament, that lingering taste fueled their fire to return once more for one final run for Stone and the senior class.
“Ever since last year when we got beat out in the quarters, we thought we could get back. But (coach James) Pannell was always on us every day, like ‘I guess y’all don’t want to make it.’ So we were like ‘you know what? We will make it…prove you wrong.’” she laughed. “It was nice getting as far as we could go.”
The Cowgirls literally made it as far as any team could go, competing for a state basketball title for the first time in program history. Stone said she and her team were used to historic moments — after winning three state softball titles — but said the basketball finals was a whole new world.
“I think that kind of spurred us on when we realized we could make more history,” she said. “But in basketball, I’ve never done anything like that. Especially the finals. So I was like, ‘Am I really here? Oh my God.’”
The Cowgirls would fall to Lomega in a back-and-forth battle, coming up just short against the No. 1 team in Class B. But Stone said she wasn’t sad after the loss, but instead grateful it even happened at all.
“After that loss, it didn’t really feel like we just got beat. Obviously we wanted to win, but it wasn’t like I was mad,” Stone said. “Because we were here, we were doing it, we got far, played a good team and played them close…it was no bad blood towards the game at all.”
Stone said she’s going to look back fondly on her basketball career as she hangs up her sneakers for the final time. But still, she’s had the opportunity to do what no one else at Kiowa has done, and do it with some of those people closest to her.
“I have four cousins on the team, an aunt,” Stone said. "I mean, getting to play with family and people I’ve played with since I was six years old, it’s really special. It really is, getting to get this far with them."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.