Player of the Year: Kye Stone, Kiowa, Junior

Kye Stone knows that preseason projections don’t always reflect the final outcome.
And after battling adversity to make it to the state tournament, the Kiowa junior forward said she was proud of her team.
"We went a lot farther than what people thought we were going to,” Stone said. "I was really proud of how our team did this year.”
Stone helped lead the way for Kiowa en route to a 23-8 season, a state tournament quarterfinals appearance, and a Pitt 8 conference title.
The junior forward recorded 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds per game, while also dishing out 2.3 assists and grabbing two steals per game.
Stone said that when she steps onto the floor, she becomes a different person that she is in everyday life.
"I’m definitely a little more intense on the court,” Stone said. "Outside of the court, I’m a little more calm.”
Stone said that demeanor actually carries throughout the entire team, and it’s what helped the Cowgirls on their path through the regular season and playoffs.
"We don’t like to lose. None of us want to lose,” she said.
The Cowgirls’ upperclassmen have met their fair share of challenges throughout the years.
So when Kiowa was one game away from state and handed a loss, Stone said they knew how they needed to bounce back and respond.
"Our freshman year, we did the same thing. We got beat both days in a row. Now juniors and seniors, we knew what it felt like to be in that spot,” Stone said. "We didn’t want to feel that again, and we didn’t want the underclassmen to feel that as well.”
Although the year didn’t end how they would have wanted, Stone said she was still proud of her team and their efforts this last year. She mentioned seniors Paige Grimes and Jacey Meredith, and how she will miss playing with them next season.
As for the future, Stone, a multi-sport athlete, said she is continuing with keeping in shape and staying sharp. While questions linger due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stone said she’ll be ready for whatever is thrown her way for her senior season.
"I’m trying to stay positive. I’m just planning on playing,” Stone said. "We’re still doing stuff to get ready, just trying not to think too negatively.
"I’m looking forward to sports. Taking this break, it’s really opened my eyes that that’s all we do,” she laughed.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.