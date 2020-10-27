Player of the Year: Kiowa's Jett McClendon

Jett McClendon has always loved the game of baseball, and as he looks back on his high school career, he said he can see the transformation he’s undergone in his career.
“It’s been feeling pretty good to play these last four years,” McClendon said. "It's been great."
The Kiowa senior was named the 2020 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Fall Baseball Team Player of the Year.
Initially taken aback at hearing the news, McClendon said he looked back fondly on the previous season, but admitted that it stung when the Cowboys were knocked out of the playoffs.
“I thought we had a pretty good season, but at the end, it hurt everybody on the team (to lose),” McClendon said. “The seniors especially.”
McClendon finished the year with a .625 batting average, .690 on-base percentage, 30 RBIs, 34 runs scored, while also going 4-3 on the mound, striking out 56 batters on the season.
He said that he had a transformation at the plate heading into his senior season, leading to an explosion of offensive production. McClendon credits his fellow teammates for being supportive of each other, as well as his two high school coaches — the now-retired Randy Bowen and current Cowboys coach Justin Wood.
“I think I did pretty good (this season),” McClendon said. “Especially since going from one coach to another halfway through. Both coaches have been great for my capabilities around the field.
“This year, hitting has been probably my greatest asset,” he added.
Off the field, McClendon credits his father for being a huge supporter and role model. A former Cowboy himself, McClendon said it’s been pretty cool to follow his footsteps, as well as seeing his younger brother start his high school journey this season.
“(My influence) probably has to be my dad,” McClendon said. “Because he played for the same school, and now my younger brother is playing as a freshman...It feels really good to have a younger brother starting to do it too.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
