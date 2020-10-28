Player of the Year: Kiowa's Brasen Hackler

On a cold, windy day in October, Brasen Hackler lit up with warm memories when talking about her high school softball career.
“I’m definitely blessed,” The Kiowa senior said. “I’m blessed to be with all the girls I’ve played with, just being able to experience that.”
Hackler was named the 2020 McAlester News-Capital Fast-Pitch All Area Player of the Year, after racking up a .471 batting average, .500 on-base percentage, 27 RBIs, 39 runs scored — while also pitching a 27-7 record, with 201 strikeouts, 68 walks, and a 2.11 ERA.
Hackler said her career has been more than memorable.
Multiple state championships later, with four-straight trips to the state tournament, Hackler said it’s literally been a dream come true.
“I never would have imagined going into high school (and) coming into the state tournament. It was just a dream,” Hackler said. “And here we are, three-time state champions, and I’m just honestly still in shock.”
Although the Cowgirls didn’t reach the title game in her final year, Hackler said she’s still got a lot to be thankful for. It’s hard to win a championship, let along multiple, and she said she was proud of her team for making state in the first place.
“It was bitter sweet,” Hackler said. “I’m definitely really sad that it’s over with. But coming into this year, I didn’t think honestly that we would do as good as we did. The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but we made it a lot farther than most people expected.”
Hackler will be moving on after high school to play college softball at Seminole State College. While she’s excited about the new adventure, she’s going to miss playing side-by-side with her cousin and life-long best friend Kye Stone.
“That’s going to be the thing I miss the most,” Hackler said. “Me and Kye have been playing together since we could walk, now we’re going to be a couple hours away playing softball at different places, and I’m going to miss that.”
Hackler credits a lot around her small hometown for supporting her throughout the years, but none more than her family. With her mother, Britton, being an assistant coach, cousins being teammates, and the rest being her biggest fans, softball has played such a large part in her life.
“My family is definitely my biggest supporters,” Hackler said. “My mom has been on my team since every state trip. My mom has always been by my side. No matter what is going on, she’s always encouraging me. My dad has spent plenty of hours at the field with me every night. My grandparents, everyone — they’re my biggest fans.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
