Erik McCarty wanted to make a name for himself and help put McAlester football back on the map.
He did that by helping the Buffs stampede through the regular season and the playoffs, ending with a dramatic state semifinal matchup against Bishop McGuinness.
“I think we performed a lot better than we did last year. We learned a lot. We grew as a team, I think we’re playing more as a team,” McCarty said. “But, it wasn’t the end goal. We’ve got a lot more to go.”
McCarty was named the 2020 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Player of the Year. He amassed 1,966 rushing yards and set a single-season McAlester record with 32 touchdowns scored during the season.
His football beginnings started while he was a second grader in West Virginia. His father had played college football at the University of Oklahoma, so it was only natural that the son that also bore his name would get involved in the sport.
“I just started it, and I’ve loved it ever since. It’s something I hope to do the rest of my life,” McCarty said. “It just clicked.”
Fast-forward to 2020, and things have gone well for McCarty and the McAlester Buffaloes. A 10-3 finish and the ability to play against anyone, the Black and Gold have put themselves in the conversation alongside the names that have recently dominated the class.
For McCarty personally, this season was a whirlwind. As he racked up the yards and the points, he said he started to realize what the success could mean but wanted to stay focused on the task at hand.
“There was a few times I stopped and thought about it, but there’s a lot of people that kept me on this earth without getting a big head, which I appreciate a lot,” McCarty said. “I think there for a little bit I was starting to get a bit of a big head and I kind of shied down and realized there’s still work to be done.”
“I’m happy with what I’m doing, but I’m not satisfied,” he reiterated. “I’ve got a lot more to do.”
McCarty said he’s enjoyed what he describes as a brotherhood within the team, and is relishing in the experience of playing football for his hometown team. He said his favorite part is coming out of the locker room under the lights and hearing the roar of the crowd.
Then, when he sees an opening, it’s show time.
“My favorite part during a game is when I hit that hole and I just see green grass,” McCarty said. “I can picture it every single time. It’s just a feeling that…I can’t explain it. You just don’t feel it unless you’re doing it.”
He also gives a lot of credit to his offensive line, without whom McCarty said none of his successes would have been possible.
“They did a great job this year. My success is off them. And I know they don’t get a lot of attention for it, but if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have had the yards I had, the touchdowns I’ve had,” McCarty said. “If they don’t make (a hole), I can’t go anywhere. My dad was on o-line, and he always talked about how he never got appreciated. And I want them guys to know ‘hey, you guys are the reason why I scored. I give you guys as much props as I get.’”
But as much support he had on the field, McCarty expressed gratitude for the off-field support as well. He said his family has been instrumental in picking him up after the hard times, and helping him come back stronger the next week.
“Every time I come home after a game, it doesn’t matter if we won or lost, they were always there to have my back, telling me I had a great game,” McCarty said. “They really brought me up, because I take a lot of those losses and I take them to heart, because I’m a competitor. I don’t like losing...I love that they were able to do that for me.”
With two more years to go in his high school career, McCarty said he and the Buffs are far from being done. The sophomore back said he hopes McAlester can hoist up a gold ball in the near future and make a lasting impression in Oklahoma high school football.
“I want McAlester football to be back,” McCarty said. “I want to be part of the group that brought it back…I want people to start realizing that McAlester football is back, and I want teams to be afraid of the name.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
