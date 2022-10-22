Royce Florenzano fell in love with baseball early — and his passion for the game grew from there.
“When I was about three or four, I first got introduced to baseball. And I’ve just been playing it ever since,” he said.
The Crowder senior has since made a name for himself, and his final fall season was no exception. He earned a .574 batting average, .721 slugging percentage, scored 51 RBIs including 12 home runs, and struck out 47 batters from the mound on the way to being named the 2022 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Fall Baseball Player of the Year.
Florenzano said he loves baseball for the camaraderie and competition, and is excited to take the field every opportunity he gets.
“I just like coming out and having fun, being able to be with my friends, and just have a good time,” he said.
When Florenzano isn’t on the mound, he also takes his talents to center field. But when asked which position he likes playing more, he admitted that it was circumstantial.
“It depends how I’m doing on the mound, really,” he laughed. “If I’m doing good, then I love it. But if I’m not doing the greatest, I’d rather be out in center field.”
Florenzano said his senior year snuck up on him, but he’s committed to making the best out of each and every day. His positivity is reflected in his game play, especially when he takes to the plate.
“I make sure I can see the pitch out of the hand, and watch it all the way in,” he said. “See the ball, hit the ball.”
When he’s not playing sports, Florenzano said he enjoys lifting and hanging with friends. After graduation, he plans on attending Seminole State College to play baseball with the Trojans — and then see where life takes him from there.
Reflecting on his career, Florenzano said there have been many people by his side. But there is one person that stands out in his mind — and he’s been there from the beginning.
“My grandpa is a big baseball guy, and he always comes and supports me,” Florenzano said. “He always wants me to do my best and be what I can. I always try to do everything for him.”
Florenzano will have one more high school baseball season in the spring before graduation comes and he hangs up his Demon red for the final time. But he had some simple yet sage advice for the next generation of players that will look to find their home on the baseball diamond as well.
“Just don’t worry about anything else,” he said. “Just go out here, have fun, and play the game. Just enjoy it.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
