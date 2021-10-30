PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braelyn Blasengame, Stuart

Braelyn Blasengame is a bit of a competitor.
A multi-sport athlete, the Stuart senior said she enjoys the thrill of game days, and she comes prepared to work for the win.
“I’ve been doing sports as long as I can remember,” she said. “I just love getting the chance to go out and play, and doing what it takes to be successful."
And she found a lot of that success on the diamond this fall.
Blasengame earned a .468 batting average and a .558 on-base percentage, scored 51 runs and 28 RBIs, and knocked a pair of home runs during the 2021 season — leading to her being named the 2021 McAlester News-Capital Fast-Pitch Softball Player of the Year.
Her efforts also earned her the Pitt 8 Conference Player of the Year award, and Blasengame said she was honored to have received the accolades.
“It means a lot, and that all that hard work kind of paid off,” she said. “I was just going out there and working on getting better every day.”
The Lady Hornets finished the season with 28 wins and only nine losses, and ranked as the No. 8 team in Class A. Blasengame said she enjoyed getting to go through the season with her teammates, and even though they didn't get where they wanted to, she was still proud of the way they all played.
"Well, we really wanted to go to state," she said. "But we still fought hard and gave it everything we had. I'm proud to play with these girls and this team."
Although the fall softball season may be over, Blasengame’s still got plenty that’s going to keep her busy. She also has basketball, track, academic team, shooting sports, and FFA events that she will be participating in, as well as her final high school softball season with slow-pitch in the spring.
But through it all, she said she’s just enjoying her senior year.
“I kind of do everything,” she said. “But I like it. It keeps me busy, and I’m making so many memories while I’m doing it. We just find a way to do it all."
After graduation, Blasengame plans to continue her softball career at Eastern Oklahoma State College, where she will also study to earn a degree in respiratory therapy. And she’s excited to be able to play at the next level.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted,” she said. “And now I’m going to get to live that dream. It’s pretty cool.
"I'm excited to play as a Lady Mountaineer," she added. "I plan to work just as hard there as I have for coach (Chance) Chapman."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
