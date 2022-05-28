Braelyn Blasengame wanted to go out with a bang in her final high school season.
The Stuart senior was a force for the Lady Hornets, contributing her part of a 32-12 record and state tournament appearance on her way to being named the 2022 McAlester News-Capital Slow-pitch Softball All Area Player of the Year.
“We went from starting off a little shaky…from going through the season, playing some really good teams just to get better, and we ended up beating most of them,” she said. “Then going into districts and regionals, and really stepping up when we needed to. It ended short at the state tournament, but at least we went out and played our hardest."
Blasengame recorded a .589 batting average, a .614 on-base percentage, 76 hits, 12 home runs, 53 RBIs, and scored 75 runs during her 2022 spring campaign — earning All-State honors for her efforts. And she said that she enjoyed every bit of the journey with her teammates this season.
“I could not have done it without the teammates that I’ve had,” she said. “And I wouldn’t be doing this interview if we couldn’t win games — I don’t get recognized without great teammates to get me there. I think it’s all about the teamwork and what you put into it just to get to the state tournament."
And being a senior, this past season marked the last for Blasengame at Stuart. She looked back upon her time in a green uniform fondly, and said she was proud to have been a Lady Hornet.
“I did not want it to be over. You never really know how fast it goes until you step out there for the last time…and it’s ironic, because my freshman year at the state tournament, I was the last out. And senior year at the state tournament, I was the last out," she said. “I’ve been with coach (Chance) Chapman since the fifth grade…it’s really hard not being able to wear that jersey anymore."
But Blasengame’s softball journey is far from over. The Eastern Oklahoma State College signee will make the short drive to Wilburton to play college softball for the Lady Mountaineers.
She said she’s excited for the next chapter of her life with workouts beginning in June, and can’t wait to see how this new journey unfolds.
"I'm excited to see what happens there and play with teammates I have played with in travel ball," Blasengame said. "I just want to get better every day I'm out there. Ever since I was little, I've wanted to go play (in college). That's one of my goals, to get better every day, set new goals for myself and try to excel at them."
Blasengame had many people to thank for supporting her through the years, from her parents, to friends' parents that became like parents, and coaches.
"They've helped me grow into who I am and the player that I am," she said.
And while she’ll be changing school colors and mascots, Blasengame will never forget her roots. She and her teammates have set a high bar, and she hopes that the next generation will be ready to make their own mark now that the torch has been passed.
"Do not give up," she said. "It's a lot easier than you think if you just work hard at it. So never give up."
