Here is this week’s McAlester News-Capital Player of the Week for Week 5, sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe.

Trent Boatright

McAlester

Junior

QB/DB

• 17-of-20 passing for 340 yards and four touchdowns in 57-14 victory over East Central on Oct. 2.

