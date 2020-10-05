Here is this week’s McAlester News-Capital Player of the Week for Week 5, sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe.
Trent Boatright
McAlester
Junior
QB/DB
• 17-of-20 passing for 340 yards and four touchdowns in 57-14 victory over East Central on Oct. 2.
Glen Shandy, 81, of Arpelar, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, at his home in Arpelar. The family will welcome friends for visitation at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday, Oct. 5, at 2:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will…
