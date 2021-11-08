PLAYER OF THE WEEK: McAlester's defensive unit

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photoThe McAlester defense helped cap off an undefeated 10-0 season with four takeaways and a fumble recovery during the Buffs' win over Tulsa Will Rogers on Nov. 5. 

Here is your McAlester News-Capital Player of the Week, sponsored by Patriot Auto in McAlester:

McAlester Defense

Various classes

Held Tulsa Will Rogers to 248 total yards, including only 92 rushing yards, as well as nabbing a fumble recovery and recording four interceptions from Killian Barnes, Greg Quintana, Cale Prather, and a 36-yard pick six from Dakota Moton during McAlester's 54-12 win on Nov. 5.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

