PLAYER OF THE WEEK: McAlester's defensive unit

Here is your McAlester News-Capital Player of the Week, sponsored by Patriot Auto in McAlester:
McAlester Defense
Various classes
Held Tulsa Will Rogers to 248 total yards, including only 92 rushing yards, as well as nabbing a fumble recovery and recording four interceptions from Killian Barnes, Greg Quintana, Cale Prather, and a 36-yard pick six from Dakota Moton during McAlester's 54-12 win on Nov. 5.
Derek Hatridge
