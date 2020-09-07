Player of the Week: Canadian's Jake Brewster

Jake Brewster

Here is this week’s McAlester News-Capital Player of the Week for Week 1, sponsored by RANA Clinic.

Jake Brewster

Canadian

Senior

RB/WR/LB

• 13 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns

• One interception in a 22-8 victory over Ketchum on Sept. 3.

