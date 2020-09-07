Player of the Week: Canadian's Jake Brewster By Derek Hatridge Sports editor Sep 7, 2020 6 hrs ago Jake Brewster Here is this week’s McAlester News-Capital Player of the Week for Week 1, sponsored by RANA Clinic.Jake BrewsterCanadianSenior RB/WR/LB• 13 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns• One interception in a 22-8 victory over Ketchum on Sept. 3. Tags Jake Brewster Carry Touchdown American Football Sport Senior Victory Week Interception Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Martin, Robert SUTER, Charles Jan 5, 1942 - Aug 26, 2020 JAMES, Gregory Oct 28, 1967 - Aug 29, 2020 VANMETER, Johnny Jan 21, 1944 - Aug 27, 2020 Bowen, Milton Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMcAlester family hopes people take COVID-19 more seriousHartshorne searching after city attorney resigns5 THINGS TO KNOW: When might McAlester Public Schools go to distance learning due to COVID-19?OSDH: Two more COVID-19 deaths in Pittsburg CountyProject set to rollout in HartshorneFAST-PITCH: OSSAA releases latest softball rankingsMcAlester Public Schools tracking COVID-19 casesStay ordered in Pittsburg County murder caseMPS reports COVID-19 case at Jefferson Early Childhood CenterOSDH: Hughes County woman among latest COVID-19 deaths Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
