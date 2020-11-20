PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Canadian's Isaac Tanner

Here is your McAlester News-Captial football player of the week for Week 11, sponsored by Kennedy Eye Care.

Isaac Tanner

Canadian

Senior

NG/DE

• Recorded 20 tackles in a 60-14 loss on Nov. 13.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

