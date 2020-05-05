Pittsburg hires Jim Jenson as boys basketball coach

Jim Jenson has found himself a new, yet familiar home.
The former Kinta boys and girls basketball coach has been tabbed to take over the boys basketball program at Pittsburg.
"We were lucky to get Coach Jenson,” said Pittsburg superintendent Chad Graham. "He’s a proven coach that’s won a lot of games in the past. He’s an upstanding person, treats the kids the way we want them to be treated. It was a home run for us.”
Jenson has coached the last seven years at Kinta, where he’s seen a multitude of success, including multiple trips to the state tournament and a championship in 2019.
The coach said he didn’t take the decision lightly, and said when it came time to inform his players, it was pretty tough on everyone.
"It’s a tremendous community. The support was amazing. I’m going to miss that group, we had a lot of success,” Jenson said. "The kids were great to work with. There were a lot of relationships built there that you hate to give up. One of the hardest things was telling the kids.
"It was pretty tough,” he admitted. "I will miss them.”
Jenson said he wasn’t looking for the job, but that it found him.
He and Graham have known each other for many years, and have worked together for years on running what became the First National Bank Classic.
So when Graham called, Jenson said it was a hard opportunity to pass up, especially considering that he lives only seven miles from the school.
"I think a lot of Mr. Graham...I left a good job, a good core of kids coming back,” Jenson said. “(But) the drive, being around family, things like that, that’s going to be a huge difference.”
Jenson takes over for Curtis Church, who Graham said has done a great job with the team in his tenure. The Panthers had a record of 12-16 last season, and Graham believes the young team is primed for its breakout moment.
Although currently restricted due to constraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Jenson said he is eager to get into the gym, meet his new team, and get to work.
"That’s the fun part of it, the teaching part of it. I’m really looking forward to coaching with these guys. I’ve been told they’re gym rats,” Jenson said. "I’m looking forward to meeting the guys."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.