PITT 8 PREVIEW: Young Warriorettes growing ahead of Pitt 8 tourney

The Warriorettes have been building themselves up this season.
Indianola has been growing and learning throughout the 2022-2023 season. Coach Roger Parham said his players are relatively young, but still give him everything they've got each time they step on the floor.
“We’re a pretty young bunch, but we’re getting better every day,” he said.
Only two seniors — Abbi Collins and Jaidi Painter — are on the roster, with junior forward Gracie Santine rounding out the list of upperclassmen. They are joined by sophomores Emily Mendes, Jordan Totten, and Kadyn Travino, as well as freshmen Sabrina Pullum, Brea Martin, Patience Melchor, Skylar Sanders, Kenzie Lott, and Lexie Chavarria.
Parham said there are several aspects of his team's game that are still building, he's seen a lot of progress.
"We try hard, and we're getting better every day," he said.
And while the young Warriorettes have been learning and growing throughout the season, they'll be facing their newest test — the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament.
Indianola has already battled in multiple conference clashes this season, with games against Pittsburg, Stuart, Kiowa, Haileyville, and Crowder.
But the Warriorettes will begin their journey through tournament place on Tuesday at Stuart, where they will battle against second-seeded Lady Hornets on their home floor — with tipoff scheduled for 4 p.m.
And while Parham said there will still be many challenges and hurdles his team might face, he knows the Warriorettes are going to give it their all and continue to grow, both as individual players and a team. It's a trend he's seen in previous teams before when filled with a young roster, and knows those teams will push themselves every time they step on the floor.
“We play hard,” Parham said. “They’re good kids.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
